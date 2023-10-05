Pixel 8 gets generative AI wallpaper creator

As first shown off at I/O 2023, Google will let you create custom wallpapers using generative AI, and it’s first debuting on the Pixel 8. This is meant to give your phone a truly custom background.

In Wallpaper & style, this new generative “AI wallpaper” option will appear alongside Emoji Workshop at the top. You “Choose a theme to get started,” like Soft focus, Dark theme, Mood, Drawing, Dreamscapes, Unexpected landscape, and Vivid. You then get a structure prompt to complete that guides the creation.

Each theme results in a different prompt, and some have more than one input for you to enter. Behind-the-scenes, Google is using text-to-image diffusion models to generate these “completely new and original wallpapers.” You can swipe for different options before saving, while there’s also a shuffle option, of sorts, to really mix up the prompt.

Previous creations will appear in the “Your AI wallpapers” section at the bottom of the main page.

This joins the new gem-inspired wallpaper for the new devices. After debuting on the Pixel 8, these generative AI wallpapers should be available to older Google phones at a later date.

Meanwhile, Google has also said these gen AI backgrounds are coming to Chromebook Plus devices.