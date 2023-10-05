 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 gets generative AI wallpaper creator

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 5 2023 - 8:49 am PT
As first shown off at I/O 2023, Google will let you create custom wallpapers using generative AI, and it’s first debuting on the Pixel 8. This is meant to give your phone a truly custom background.

In Wallpaper & style, this new generative “AI wallpaper” option will appear alongside Emoji Workshop at the top. You “Choose a theme to get started,” like Soft focus, Dark theme, Mood, Drawing, Dreamscapes, Unexpected landscape, and Vivid. You then get a structure prompt to complete that guides the creation.

Each theme results in a different prompt, and some have more than one input for you to enter. Behind-the-scenes, Google is using text-to-image diffusion models to generate these “completely new and original wallpapers.” You can swipe for different options before saving, while there’s also a shuffle option, of sorts, to really mix up the prompt.

Previous creations will appear in the “Your AI wallpapers” section at the bottom of the main page.

Pixel 8 AI wallpapers
Pixel 8 AI wallpapers

This joins the new gem-inspired wallpaper for the new devices. After debuting on the Pixel 8, these generative AI wallpapers should be available to older Google phones at a later date.

Meanwhile, Google has also said these gen AI backgrounds are coming to Chromebook Plus devices

