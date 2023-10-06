Google’s Android 14 statue goes all in on Upside Down Cake

With the launch of Android 14 on Wednesday, Google marked the occasion with a new statue that makes a nod to the dessert codename.

While Android releases no longer publicly take after desserts — seriously, it was pretty wild that a mobile operating system was named after KitKat and Oreo, the internal codename tradition still lives on.

For Android U, it’s Upside Down Cake (UDC), and we see those telltale yellow rings at the base of the statue. Meanwhile, the Android figurine is upside down and striking a cool pose. Adorably supported in that position by the left antenna and hand, it’s wearing a jersey with “14” on it, while we see the new domed bottom and Baymax-esque legs.

The Android 14 statue definitely has personality, and is more reflective of the release compared to last year’s swing. It can be found in Mountain View, California at the building housing the Android team.

Meanwhile, Google has been creating new bugdroid pictures. We see the one for Android engineering VP Dave Burke is a total rocker with its guitar that has an Irish flag and black “McQueen” t-shirt with shiny sneakers. Meanwhile, he will be hosting a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session next week.

There’s also one for Sundar Pichai with a green jacket that he’s definitely worn before on stage at I/O, while a cricket bat and ball are to the side. A Pixel phone is one hand, while the other has a Pixel Watch. The frames on the bugdroid are unfortunately not of the smart glass variety. The CEO set the bugdroid as his profile picture.

