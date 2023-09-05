Google updates the Android brand with new logo and 3D robot

Following our previous report, Google is officially unveiling a new 3D logo for Android. The broad goal of this updated branding is to “help connect Android to Google,” and it follows the previous modernization in 2019.

Each time we overhaul our branding, we evaluate not only changing needs, but also future goals. We know people today want more choice and autonomy, and we want our brand to be reflective of Android: something that gives people the freedom to create on their terms. As an open platform, it’s important that both our technology and brand are an invitation for people to create, connect and do more with Google on Android devices.

Google says it drew “inspiration from Material design to complement the Google brand palette, as well as be adaptable.”

It starts by moving away from Android’s “longstanding lowercase stylization” to help elevate the logo and add “more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo” (as seen above in the top-left corner).

While we’ve added more curves and personality unique to Android, the new Android stylization more closely mirrors Google’s logo and creates balance between the two. We hope these small but significant updates to the Android typeface will better communicate the relationship between Android devices and the Google apps and services people already know.

The other big aspect is the Android robot, which, since 2019, has appeared alongside the wordmark. In going 3D, Google gave the bugdroid “more dimension, and a lot more character.” It can be depicted with different materials, colors, and even accessories.

As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself.

Google has also updated the full-body appearance to “ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts.” The body is now a domed capsule instead of having a flat bottom and legs protruding from it. With the last branding update, it seemed that Google was moving away from this version.

The updated logo, 3D bugdroid, and brand identity will “appear on Android devices and in more places starting this year.”