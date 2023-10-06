 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad Go is official for under $300, but probably only coming to India

Oct 6 2023
oneplus pad go

After launching its first tablet earlier this year, OnePlus has now officially unveiled the OnePlus Pad Go, a budget-focused version that, sadly, probably won’t be available outside of India.

The OnePlus Pad Go shares the same basic design and software as the flagship model but pulls it all in to hit a cheaper price tag.

The display is an 11.35-inch, 2408 x 1720 LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate, down from 144 Hz. It shows off Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.2 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Paired with that is 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, and the whole package is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. It’s also in a new “Twin Mint” colorway that has a two-tone look – it’s really nice.

Overall, it’s a decent package, especially given the price. The tablet will run INR 23,999 for its base 128 GB variant, which translates to just shy of $290 USD.

For now, though, the Pad Go is only listed on OnePlus’s website in India, and there’s no word from the brand on whether or not it will expand later on.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

