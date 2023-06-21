 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad gets cross-device features with new updates, works with these phones

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 21 2023 - 8:03 am PT
OnePlus has just announced a new OxygenOS update that will roll out this week with support for features that connect OnePlus phones to the OnePlus Pad to allow for cellular data sharing among other things. Here’s what you need to know.

The OnePlus Pad launched back in April with the promise of better cross-device support in the future, but a middling overall package to start with. Now, the needed updates are finally arriving. OnePlus says that OxygenOS 13.1 enables “multiscreen” features across the OnePlus Pad and select smartphones.

This starts with Cellular Data Sharing, the ability for the OnePlus Pad to start the mobile hotspot on your OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus says this will only work at launch between the tablet and OnePlus 11 (or 11R). Further there’s also Call Sharing and Message Sharing, which allows users to answer phone calls or respond to text messages from their tablet.

Auto Connect, meanwhile, allows the OnePlus Pad and your phone to share information such as your copy/paste clipboard contents.

And finally, App Relay Playing allows the OnePlus Pad to show apps you were just using on your phone and make them appear in the dock, which then lets you pick up where you left off on your phone by using screencast. OnePlus notes this is compatible with TikTok as one example.

These features are rolling out starting today, and work across most modern OnePlus flagship smartphones. The full list includes:

  • OnePlus 11
  • OnePlus 11R
  • OnePlus 10T
  • OnePlus 10 Pro
  • OnePlus 10R
  • OnePlus 9RT
  • OnePlus 9
  • OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus 9R
  • OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus Pad is available for purchase for $479 with a free stylus or keyboard included.

