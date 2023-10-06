Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 14

Google just launched Android 14 for Pixel devices this week alongside the launch of the update in AOSP, and that’s opening the floodgates for more OEMs to release their implementations. Xiaomi is among the first, with the company starting its rollout of Android 14 this week with select devices.

As spotted by XiaomiUI, the first Android 14 updates from Xiaomi are starting to show up on select global devices. Specifically, Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T users are seeing the update go live.

The update, of course, comes with Xiaomi’s usual MIUI skin, and arrives following a limited beta rollout recently. But, while this is sort of a “stable” update, Xiaomi notes that it isn’t quite a final one. XiaomiUI says that the company is notifying users that the update is still undergoing development and testing to further refine the final product, so users might notice some bugs or other quirks. Xiaomi expert @kacskrz and Mishaal Rahman describe the update as a “Beta Stable” or release candidate.

Notably, our Max Weinbach hasn’t yet seen the update land on his global Xiaomi 13 series devices, but the update is said to be rolling out already.

