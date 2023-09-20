Google Photos prepares to adopt Android 14’s native share menu

Android apps, for a while, were adopting their own custom sharing menus, but that’s slowly going back to the way it should be. Android 14 revamps the share menu, and Google Photos seems to be preparing to replace its custom option with the system default.

Android 14’s new system share menu is more capable than it ever has before, and that’s partially aiming to stop the “fragmentation” that’s happened with Android apps that employ their own share menus. Google Chrome, for instance, has run a custom share menu for a while, and recently moved to the native Android share menu on Android 14.

Google Photos appears to be preparing to do the same thing.

As uncovered by folks in the Google News Telegram group this week, the Google Photos app is also preparing to move to Android 14’s native share menu in coming updates. The functionality isn’t live for all just yet, but screenshots show that the new menu will take advantage of Android 14’s app-specific actions to retain functions such as sharing backed up photos & videos as a link, sending content via Google Photos’ built-in messaging, and using albums. That’s alongside options for sending to contacts and other apps.

It looks great overall, but as for when this will actually arrive, we really don’t know yet. Android 14, though, should be coming out soon.

