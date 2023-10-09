Google Fi ‘upgrade’ takes $400 off Pixel 8 Pro with no trade-in

Google Fi is reaching out to existing subscribers with pretty good “upgrade” offers that bring down the Pixel 8 to $399 and Pixel 8 Pro to $599.

Notably, this is a direct $300 discount on the Pixel 8, while it’s $400 off the Pixel 8 Pro. This “instant rebate” is applied immediately at checkout, while no trade-in of existing hardware is required.

To get the $300 or $400 discount, just move your full SIM — data-only SIMs don’t count — to the Pixel 8/Pro and use it for 120 days. The full terms are below:

“Purchase the device or currently be in a group plan with the purchaser.”

“Activate the phone on an existing full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation.”

“Remain active and in good standing on the qualifying device for 120 consecutive days. Pausing, changing, or suspending the account will void the promotion.”

To check if you have this offer, open the Google Fi app or website (make sure you’re signed in) and head to the store. Fi Wireless has been emailing people about this offer.

Google is specifically targeting existing Fi Wireless subscribers and describing this offer as a “Pixel upgrade.” It will notably be available until January 3, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. PT. (New Google Fi customers can get a free Pixel 8 or $700 back towards the Pixel 8 Pro via 24 monthly bill credits.)

This discount is certainly deeper than any typical sale for a new Google phone, including Black Friday in November. We usually don’t get something this deep until the end of the product’s life cycle. It could be reflective of Google Fi trying to get subscribers with fairly recent phones to consider upgrading earlier than they normally would.

More on Pixel 8: