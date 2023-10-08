Google Tensor G3 just needs to not be bad

Google this week debuted the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which, on paper, look fantastic. But as we mentioned in our hands-on coverage, it all depends on Tensor G3, which literally just needs to pass the bar of being not terrible.

Google Tensor first debuted in 2021 as the AI-focused chip for Pixel 6 devices, and it put out a decent first show. Initial impressions were good with decent performance, but things quickly went downhill as connectivity issues became common among buyers, and thermals struggled once the summer months rolled around.

When Tensor G2 arrived in Pixel 7, the story didn’t change all that much. The new chip brought a considerable improvement to cellular performance, but it still struggled greatly with thermals and, in turn, power efficiency. That was only emphasized by Google’s use of the chip in the $1,800 Pixel Fold. While I’ve personally always been fine with Tensor’s shortcomings, that’s only in the context of phones that are cheaper than the competition.

With all that in mind, Google’s latest chip, Tensor G3, just has one job.

Don’t. Be. Bad.

And, really, it does seem as though Google is stepping things up. On paper, Tensor G3 is quite a leap from previous models. Early benchmarks have confirmed that the chip is using much more modern hardware, with specs including a Cortex-X3 main core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. Those cores debuted from Arm in 2022 and are found in chips such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200. In other words, Google is finally on the same playing field when it comes to the raw components.

But, really, it all comes down to how the package as a whole stands up.

That’s not to say it needs to be some performance champion, because it absolutely doesn’t, but it just needs to be an objectively decent chip. It needs to be able to handle modern apps and games without having a literal meltdown. Users should be able to use their phones without heat building up to uncomfortable levels. And, while the same modem appears to be in use, signal performance improvements would be more than welcome.

With a higher price and the better part of a decade where the chip needs to keep going, Tensor G3 is literally what will make or break the Pixel 8 series.

Stay tuned for more later this week…

