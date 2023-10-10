 Skip to main content

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Buds FE go on sale with boosted trade-ins

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Oct 10 2023 - 10:32 am PT
Samsung’s “Fan Edition” tablet and earbuds devices are finally available to buy. To sweeten the deal, the company is offering some decent trade-ins and deals when you buy the Galaxy Buds FE or Tab S9 FE.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ are Samsung’s new budget-minded tablets that bring a lot of what makes the S9 series so great to a more affordable version. The Tab S9 FE and FE+ are both powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and come with either 128GB or 256GB of memory. The design is quintessentially Samsung and carries the same design language as the more expensive Tab S9 series.

The biggest difference here is the processing power. Beyond that, the Tab S9 FE and FE+ both offer a reliable experience that carries the Samsung look and feel at a fantastic entry point. The Tab S9 FE series starts at $449 and is finally available for purchase through Samsung’s online store.

With that, Samsung is offering some nice trade-ins to make it easier to upgrade. You’ll be able to get up to $350 in credit, with the Tab S8 coming in at a $200 return. It’s also worth noting that a minimum of $75 credit applies to tablet trade-ins. For instance, you could get $75 for a Tab A8.

Galaxy Buds FE

The Galaxy Buds FE are another exciting intro to the FE series. The Buds FE takes on a familiar design while bringing the hardware up to speed a bit. The earbuds have ANC and passthrough, as well as a 30-hour battery life with the charging case.

Coming in at $99, they undercut most of the earbud market and bring the Samsung Galaxy experience to a more affordable pair of buds. The Buds FE are available in Graphene or White colorways and are available now from Samsung’s online shop.

Samsung is running a program where you can trade in any pair of earbuds – wired or wireless – and get a $25 credit, which brings them down to $75. If you pair these with a Tab S9 FE order, the price comes down to $50.

