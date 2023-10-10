Roborock’s smart robotic vacs and mops clean the house for you at up to $370 off for fall Prime Day

The Roborock fall Prime Day deals are now in full swing with hundreds of dollars in savings across the entire lineup of intelligent cleaning solutions. Including some of its flagship models with truly autonomous cleaning experiences, docks that clean and dry the mopping pads for you, and top-of-the line navigation tech, you’ll also find deals on more entry-level options for folks who just require a casual robotic cleaning experience. The Prime Big Deal Days offers start at $260 shipped and deliver as much as $300 in savings for the next 48 hours directly from the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Head below for a closer look at the deals and some details on some of our favorite models in the lineup.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra – Ultra-powerful vacuuming and mopping

First up, let’s take a look at the Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop. The S7 Max Ultra represents the top-of-the-line model in this year’s Roborock fall Prime Day deals, delivering a premium autonomous cleaning experience to ensure your floors stay sparkling clean all year round without you breaking your back to get the job done yourself. It combines all of the brand’s best and most intelligent features at a price now $300 under the usual going rate.

The S7 Max Ultra features 5500Pa HyperForce suction to pull dust, dirt, and pet hair straight out of your carpets and leave the hard floors ready for its mopping functionality. But it also leverages the brand’s Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance so it can bob and weave around whatever might be laying around effortlessly – having to tidy up before the robot cleans the floors sort of defeats the purpose if you ask me. It can even suggest no-go zones automatically for you, preventing your robot vacuum from getting stuck in tight spots or falling down the stairs while you were out/at work expecting your floors to be clean by the time you got home.

One dock to rule them all! The S7 Max Ultra is just getting started with the intelligent high-end suction power and ability to mop and scrub at 3,000 times per second. It’s the included Rock Dock that takes things up a notch. The self-cleaning, self-washing, self-drying, and self-emptying action is what makes this system so powerful. Not only will it empty out the dustbin for you, but it will ensure the unit’s mop heads are clean and dry at all times, so you don’t have to.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)

Q Revo – Intelligent flagship cleaning without the premium price

The next model we want to highlight is the Roborock Q Revo. This might not be the flagship offering found above, but its feature set suggests it ought to be. If you’re looking for the complete robotic cleaning and mopping experience without spending the flagship money on the S7 Max Ultra, the Q Revo is the model for you.

The same 5,500 suction power joins 200 RPM dual-spinning mop heads to deliver another intelligent autonomous cleaning experience. You’ll also find the brand’s Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance in place here alongside PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and 3D mapping to provide an automatically informed and efficient cleaning experience with very little intervention on your part.

Speaking of which, this model also includes its own multifunction auto-charging and cleaning dock. It can carry up to 7 weeks worth of dust and debris on the vacuuming side of things all while providing automatic mop washing and hot air drying at the same time. No-go zones, Alexa and Siri voice control support, and app-side customization options are just the icing on the cake here.

Roborock Q Revo $699 (Reg. $900)

Dyad Pro – Smart upright wet and dry vacuuming

Before we lay out the rest of the Roborock robotic vacuum fall Prime Day deals, let’s scope out the Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. This one takes on a more traditional upright form-factor, allowing you to get up close and personal with messes as they happen with seriously powerful 17,000Pa suction power – that’s a whole lot more power than a battery-powered robot vacuum from any brand can muster up, and at a fraction of the price.

As the name suggests, the Dyad Pro combines powerful vacuuming and water flow to tackle even the toughest messes alongside what the brand calls a DirTect Smart Sensor – the unit “automatically adjusts its cleaning power and water flow for the perfect clean no matter how dirty the floor is.”

While it might not be a robot vacuum, it is still a smart one. Making use of the companion Roborock app, users can change cleaning modes and engage what might be my favorite feature on this model; automatic cleaning and drying. Every traditional vacuum, wet, dry, or otherwise, will eventually need to be cleaned and you’re the one who’s going to have to get down on your hands and knees to do it. But the Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner will automatically clean itself and dry everything out whenever you need it to with a single tap on the app.

Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner $350 (Reg. $450)

More Roborock Prime Big Deal Days offers:

While the models above are some of our favorites, the Roborock lineup of cleaning products is an extensive one and the deals are flying on most of it. There’s a model in its family of cleaning bots for everyone, ranging from $260 up to as much as $800 with everything else in between: