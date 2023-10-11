Sony adds PS5 games to cloud streaming this month, only on PlayStation 5 consoles

After teasing it earlier this year, Sony has confirmed that PS5 games are coming to cloud gaming later this month but only on consoles for the time being.

In a blog post today, Sony announced that PS5 games will come to cloud gaming for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. That puts the cost of entry at $160/year. Games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Sea of Stars, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more will be supported from launch and all at up to 4K resolution with HDR and full PS5 audio offerings (including 7.1 surround sound).

Players will be able to stream games that are included as a part of PlayStation Plus Premium, game trials, free titles, and games that players own too.

Sony explains:

Stream hundreds of PlayStation 5 games to your PS5 console with all-new PS5 cloud streaming on PlayStation Plus Premium. Enjoy full streaming access to a selection of PS5 titles in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and play select titles from your own library of digital PS5 games without having to wait for them to download or take up space on your console hard drive.

But, the notable limitation here is that cloud gaming with PS5 games will require a PlayStation 5 console too – at least, that’s “at launch.” Sony has offered streaming on PS4 and also on PC, but on-console streaming seems to be the focus for now. By comparison, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream Xbox Series titles on Xbox One consoles, as well as from mobile, PC, and the web.

Sony says that PS5 games will go live starting on October 17 in Japan, October 23 in Europe, and October 30 in the US – those are the goals, at least. Supported countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Customers with the proper tier of PlayStation Plus will automatically get access to PS5 cloud streaming.

