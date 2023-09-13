Starfield is officially available to play on Nvidia GeForce Now in 4K

It finally happened. Starfield – one of the biggest releases (if not the biggest) of the year – is available to play on GeForce at up to 4K and 120 fps right now.

Since the release of Starfield, the question has been asked multiple times. “When will Starfield come to GeForce Now?” Microsoft announced a partnership with Nvidia that would essentially bring most Xbox Game Pass titles to the service, allowing users to play on what we would consider the superior cloud platform.

With that, it was odd when we didn’t see Starfield launch directly into GeForce Now, even though it was a pre-order early release for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long. Nvidia has announced that Starfield is now available to play on GeForce Now. Priority members can expect to see up to 1080p quality with 60 fps, while Ultimate members can get 4K resolutions with 120 fps.

As it stands, Starfield runs a little power-hungry, and a lot of PCs cannot handle the title. On GeForce Now and with a remote RTX 4080 powering the game, it should be expected that Starfield will handle well over GeForce Now.

It’s a huge win for portability, too. With something as portable as the Logitech G Cloud and GeForce Now, Starfield can shine in a new setting while not requiring as many resources.

Nvidia has made the decision to roll the game out without a wait; rather, as soon as the press release became available, Starfield was already on GeForce Now waiting to be played. That means you just need to connect your Steam or Xbox account to GeForce Now and get started.

With the game being so popular right now, the Ultimate membership might be worth it just to experience Starfield in 4K with little to no wait times. As more people play, wait times for lower tiers may increase.