Massive leak details Xbox roadmap through 2030, including cloud gaming controller

An absolutely massive leak has revealed unredacted details of Microsoft’s plans for Xbox, including new consoles and a dedicated cloud gaming device.

As noted by The Verge, the ongoing Microsoft FTC case has seen court documents leak, but completely unredacted. The documents include a slideshow that details Microsoft’s hardware roadmap for Xbox through 2030, which includes new Xbox hardware across multiple form factors.

The biggest part of the leak is a revamped Xbox Series X with a new cylindrical design and revamped controller. “Brooklyn” is an all-digital console with no disc drive, has 2TB of storage, and would be sold for the same $499 as the current 1TB Series X. The new controller supports gyro controls too and has a more rounded design. “Elwood,” meanwhile, is a refreshed Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage and the same Wi-Fi 6E as the refreshed Series X. Both devices are on track for release later in 2024, and would include the new controller.

Meanwhile, a brand new Xbox console would be coming in 2028 with a “hybrid game platform” employing the cloud as well as an “immersive game and app platform.”

But also noteworthy is direct mention of a dedicated cloud gaming device and “cloud-first” games.

The device’s design is likely just a placeholder, but slots into the “Xbox Gaming Beyond” section alongside handhelds, consoles, mobile, TVs, and more. The device is also mentioned under the “Today” section, but no such device is available for sale today. Microsoft did have plans to launch a “Keystone” device in 2022, but it was axed before coming to market. Also mentioned on another slide is “direct-to-cloud controller,” which sounds similar to the Stadia Controller’s Wi-Fi connection.

As for when a cloud gaming device or controller could come to market from Microsoft, we simply don’t know. While there are plenty of specifics for future controls, there’s no note on these devices, though the cloud gaming controller is briefly mentioned on a slide that discusses the 2025 fiscal year.

More on Cloud Gaming: