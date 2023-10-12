Google stops selling its only brown leather band for Pixel Watch

With the launch of Pixel Watch 2, Google has shuffled up its watch band offerings, but that has resulted in the removal of a few options including the only first-party brown leather band in the company’s collection.

The initial lineup of watch bands for the Pixel Watch last year was a pretty solid lineup, with various active-focused options in a variety of colors, and also two types of leather bands that were of very good quality. The Two-Tone Leather was an especially unique option, and also the only way to get a brown leather band for the Pixel Watch at launch.

The “Linen” Two-Tone Leather band for Pixel Watch offered a lighter brown color with gold hardware, and was a pretty perfect option for the gold Pixel Watch. However, that variant has now been completely removed from sale, with Google now only offering Obsidian black/grey, Porcelain white/grey (updated slightly from last year’s Chalk), and Bay, which has pretty vibrant blue colors.

Google also released a blue color for its Crafted Leather band, but there’s still no brown option. Brown leather is a pretty common offering on the market, and an iconic look for leather accessories, so it’s baffling that Google has now removed the option from its lineup entirely.

And, notably, Two-Tone Leather was exclusive to the Google Store, so there’s no alternate place to buy this band if you were hoping to get one.

As we covered last week, one of the other removals in Google’s band lineup is the “Chalk” color for the Active band. The stark white color option was replaced with the new “Porcelain” color that is a bit more off-white, and in turn probably a little more stain-resistant.

But also removed from the Google Store is the “Lemongrass” color, which was a light green/yellow option. There’s no replacement for that option, but it is still available from other retailers such as Amazon.

More on Pixel Watch: