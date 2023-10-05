Pixel Watch 2 won’t be compatible with original Pixel Watch cases

Google’s design for the Pixel Watch is truly gorgeous, but protecting it is something that many will absolutely want to do. However, despite the similarities, cases for the original Pixel Watch won’t support the Pixel Watch 2.

At a glance, and even on close inspection, the Pixel Watch 2 looks virtually identical to the original model. It has the same waterdrop display, the same overall size, just about everything. But, as it turns out, things are just different enough to break support for existing accessories.

If you take a look at Amazon and search for Pixel Watch cases, you might see a trend among some brands that have changed their listings to say that the products are “not for Pixel Watch 2.” Spigen, Caseology, and some others note the difference.

So, what’s the problem?

As it turns out, tweaks to the hardware on Pixel Watch 2, mainly the crown, cause most existing accessories from the original Pixel Watch to simply not be compatible. That is, if they involve the crown or button. It’s such a minor change, that it’s hard to see, but side by side you can see that the new crown is slightly bigger, and that the second button is also just a tiny bit different. We also noticed that, on the other side, what looks like a microphone cutout has been repositioned.

Basically, if you were hoping to score a case for the Pixel Watch 2, don’t buy anything just yet. Given the speed at which those accessories arrived last year, you won’t be waiting long.

Pixel Watch 2 (L) vs Pixel Watch (R)

