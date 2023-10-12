Threads is rolling out an edit button, and it’s free

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, is now rolling out one of its most-requested features – an edit button.

Announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this afternoon, Threads will start rolling out an edit button starting today for all users. The option will allow users to edit a post for a brief time after a post goes out. For the first five minutes, the post can be edited as much as needed, but after five minutes, it’s blocked.

The functionality works both on mobile apps and on the web, and is appearing already for some users.

Notably, the functionality is free, but also more limited compared to Twitter’s version given the more strict time limit. Threads also doesn’t show a history of edited posts, which makes it less obvious which posts have been edited. Rather, there’s only an indicator of whether or not a post has been edited in the first place.

Also rolling out today is a new feature called “Voice Threads,” where users can attach an audio clip to a post. The functionality was demoed by Tom Warren, but it doesn’t appear to be widely available yet (at least on Android).

