 Skip to main content

Threads is rolling out an edit button, and it’s free

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 12 2023 - 10:23 am PT
3 Comments
threadf

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, is now rolling out one of its most-requested features – an edit button.

Announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this afternoon, Threads will start rolling out an edit button starting today for all users. The option will allow users to edit a post for a brief time after a post goes out. For the first five minutes, the post can be edited as much as needed, but after five minutes, it’s blocked.

The functionality works both on mobile apps and on the web, and is appearing already for some users.

Notably, the functionality is free, but also more limited compared to Twitter’s version given the more strict time limit. Threads also doesn’t show a history of edited posts, which makes it less obvious which posts have been edited. Rather, there’s only an indicator of whether or not a post has been edited in the first place.

Also rolling out today is a new feature called “Voice Threads,” where users can attach an audio clip to a post. The functionality was demoed by Tom Warren, but it doesn’t appear to be widely available yet (at least on Android).

More on Social:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.