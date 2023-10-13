Nvidia GeForce Now prices are going up starting in November

Nvidia GeForce Now is perhaps the best cloud gaming service in the wake of Google Stadia’s death (and even before that), but the platform is soon seeing price increases in some regions.

In Canada and portions of Europe, all GeForce Now plans will see a price hike starting in November. The increased prices aren’t drastically higher, generally being less than 25%. Nvidia cites “increased operational costs” in the affected areas as the reason for the raise.

Looking at Canada specifically, a one-month membership to GeForce Now Priority is currently $9.99/month and will rise to $13.99 in November. A six-month plan will rise from $49.99 to $69.99. The Ultimate tier, meanwhile, will jump from $19.99 to $25.99 for one-month plans and from $99.99 to $139.99 for 6-month offerings.

The price changes won’t affect “Founders for Life” members and, for now, won’t be affecting the US or UK markets either.

Prices will change for customers paying with CAD, GBP, EUR, SEK, NOK, DKK, CZK, or PLN, and kicks in on November 1. Customers can purchase a six-month membership anytime before that date to lock in the current pricing until their next billing cycle. Cloudy Games also points out that gift cards will be honored at their current values.

Nvidia this week announced more new games being added to GeForce Now from Xbox Game Pass and other platforms, including Forza Motorsports, the once-Stadia game From Space, Saltsea Chronicles, and more.

