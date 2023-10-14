 Skip to main content

How to access the Pixel Buds web app on Chromebooks

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 14 2023 - 1:12 pm PT
5 Comments

In addition to rolling out Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and features exclusive to the Pixel 8, Google announced a Pixel Buds web app and it’s now available.

Google says the “Pixel Buds Web Companion App” is available for the Pixel Buds Pro. Visit mypixelbuds.google.com on ChromeOS 117.0.5931.0+ and “Select your Pixel Buds” from the dialog box that appears in the top-left corner. You can install it as a PWA, but at the moment it’s not linked to from system Bluetooth settings.

Afterwards you can see the battery life of each component, with cards for: 

  • Active Noise Control: on/off, Noise Cancellation, Transparency
  • Conversation Detection
  • Multipoint
  • Touch controls
  • Pixel Buds web app
  • Pixel Buds web app
  • Pixel Buds web app

Then there’s the Equalizer with sliders for Upper Treble, Treble, Mid, Bass, and Low Bass. The dropdown menu lets you pick from Default, Heavy bass, Light bass, Balanced, Vocal boost, Clarity, Last saved, and Save.

In More Settings from the top-right corner, you can turn on/off: Mono Audio, Volume EQ, Volume Balance, and In-Ear Detection. Google also lists Firmware and Device Serial Numbers. 

The ability to update the Pixel Buds Pro without an Android device is a notable aspect of this web app if you use an iPhone but have a Chromebook. While the app only works on ChromeOS today, Google somewhat suggests that might change the future when you visit the website on another OS:

At this time, Pixel Buds is only fully supported on the Chrome operating system. Learn more about operating systems and devices we plan to support in the future.

Learn more

More on Pixel Buds:

Thanks, Kayvon

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com