How to access the Pixel Buds web app on Chromebooks

In addition to rolling out Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and features exclusive to the Pixel 8, Google announced a Pixel Buds web app and it’s now available.

Google says the “Pixel Buds Web Companion App” is available for the Pixel Buds Pro. Visit mypixelbuds.google.com on ChromeOS 117.0.5931.0+ and “Select your Pixel Buds” from the dialog box that appears in the top-left corner. You can install it as a PWA, but at the moment it’s not linked to from system Bluetooth settings.

Afterwards you can see the battery life of each component, with cards for:

Active Noise Control: on/off, Noise Cancellation, Transparency

Conversation Detection

Multipoint

Touch controls

Then there’s the Equalizer with sliders for Upper Treble, Treble, Mid, Bass, and Low Bass. The dropdown menu lets you pick from Default, Heavy bass, Light bass, Balanced, Vocal boost, Clarity, Last saved, and Save.

In More Settings from the top-right corner, you can turn on/off: Mono Audio, Volume EQ, Volume Balance, and In-Ear Detection. Google also lists Firmware and Device Serial Numbers.

The ability to update the Pixel Buds Pro without an Android device is a notable aspect of this web app if you use an iPhone but have a Chromebook. While the app only works on ChromeOS today, Google somewhat suggests that might change the future when you visit the website on another OS:

At this time, Pixel Buds is only fully supported on the Chrome operating system. Learn more about operating systems and devices we plan to support in the future. Learn more

