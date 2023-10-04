Pixel Buds Pro get two new colors and a major software update

Instead of an entirely new version of the Pixel Buds, Google is bringing a laundry list of features to the Pixel Buds Pro in a major software update. The only physical change to the lineup is the addition of two new colors to match Google’s newest Pixel phones.

The Pixel Buds Pro were initially announced a year ago, at Google I/O 2022. They were an answer to a high-quality entry into the Pixel Buds lineup and have proven to be a great pair of earbuds that seamlessly fit into Google’s ecosystem.

At today’s Made by Google event, the company announced that new skills are being added to the Pixel Buds Pro in a major software update. Each of the upgrades brings a sort of “smart” flair to the earbuds that match a lot of what Pixel phones can do with Google’s Tensor SoC and Android.

Bluetooth Super Wideband is now available in the Pixel Buds Pro. This upgrade will mostly affect calls and voice recordings, expanding the bandwidth of voice data so users sound clearer. Clear Calling is also expanding to the Pixel Buds Pro, which acts as a noise reduction tool for the other party in a call. Super Wideband availability will be limited to buds connected to eligible Pixel phones.

Google is also introducing Conversation Detection – a new tool that will automatically enable transparency mode and pause your music when you start speaking. The tool uses AI to detect your voice and will initiate this mode on its own. In addition, the Pixel Buds Pro will also let you know when you need to turn down the volume based on volume habits over a period of time. This is a welcome feature that will break down what volume you listen to audio at on average in the past 24 hours.

A new low-latency gaming mode for the Buds Pro connected to Pixel phones is being added, as well as the ability to connect and control the Pixel Buds Pro from a Chromebook, complete with the same options you’d see on a Pixel smartphone.

Two new Pixel Buds Pro colors

The majority of changes to Google’s newest buds have been completely software-based. If anything, this solidifies the idea that Google attempts to build devices that last more than a year. Of course, Google, being Google, had to add two new colors that match up perfectly with the company’s latest and greatest Pixel phones.

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in new Bay Blue and Porcelain colorways, which line up with the Pixel 8 Pro’s Bay Blue and the Pixel 8’s Porcelain.

We’ve seen this for every iteration of Google’s Tensor-laden Pixels. The Pixel 6 had a Coral Pixel Buds Pro companion while the Pixel 7 series had Lemongrass. The new colorways look really nice, with Bay Blue being a personal favorite.

Every change made to the Pixel Buds Pro lineup will become available today, October 4, for new and existing Pixel Buds Pro users. When those changes roll out, you’ll simply need to check for a software update in your Pixel Buds settings. For most of you, that update will come automatically.

You can get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro with a purchase of the Pixel 8 at both Best Buy and the Google Store.