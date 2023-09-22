Google emailing 40% off discount codes for Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro are rumored to get two new colors next month, and Google is now sending out a discount count that takes 40% off the Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series.

The Pixel Buds Pro goes from $199.99 to $119.99 for a pretty substantial savings. Normally, the Google Store just discounts it to $149.99, though there are currently no retailer discounts. Meanwhile, Pixel Buds A-Series is $59.40 (from $99).

The promo code was sent via an email this morning from “Google Pixel” and you enter it during checkout.

This offer is live today and runs until October 22. As such, those in the US can bundle it with the “limited-edition mini tote when you buy any Pixel phone, earbuds, watch, or tablet.” Unfortunately (h/t Dee), since the Google Store only allows one promo code for purchase, using today’s discount will require you to pay $25 for the mini tote. If you want to avoid a cut to the promo code, want until after September 23 to make a purchase.

To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired item(s) to your cart and enter the promotional code during checkout to receive a 40% off discount for purchase of Pixel Buds Pro and/or Pixel Buds A-Series on Google Store. Promotional code offer will be applied at checkout. Promotional code must be redeemed by October 22, 2023 at 11:59pm PT or it will expire. Promotional codes may be redeemed only on Google Store for eligible items as allowed by applicable laws. Unless otherwise stated, this offer cannot be combined with other offers. See

More on Pixel Buds Pro: