Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now charge faster over USB-C

Charging speeds on Android can often be absolutely wild, with some of the fastest devices hitting speeds of over 200W. Google Pixel phones, though, have been pretty tame in this regard. With Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, though, we’re getting a boost to charging speeds, at least over a wire.

With the Tensor reboot of the Pixel in 2021, Google also tried to step up on charging speeds. Gone was the 18W limits of every prior Pixel phone, with a new 30W USB-C charger being sold alongside Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.

However, it was quickly discovered that the devices didn’t actually hit that speed. Rather, Google’s phones maxed out at 22W which, while still an upgrade, was far below expectations.

And, that’s because Google never claimed that Pixel 6 could actually hit 30W charging speeds. It only ever claimed that the charging brick could. But we also later found that third-party charging bricks would hit the same speeds for a lower cost, so there was no benefit to Google’s brick in particular. Google later chimed in on the situation, explaining that power draw would change as the charging went on, and that Pixel 6 was limited to 21W, with Pixel 6 Pro at 23W.

The Pixel 7 series didn’t make any changes here.

But, finally, Google is actually going to hit that figure we’ve been waiting for since 2021.

With Google Pixel 8, charging speed will be upgraded to 27W over a USB-C cable when using a 30W adapter. Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, will hit charging speeds of up to 30W. Google notes:

Fast wired charging rates (up to 27W on Pixel 8 and up to 30W on Pixel 8 Pro) are based upon use of the Google 30W USB-C® Charger plugged into a wall outlet.

It’s not exactly a crazy figure, but the extra 30% or so in additional power should result in a noticeably faster charge, and that’s always good news. While Google notes that this is based on its own 30W charging brick, we’d expect third-party options to offer the same speeds.

Wireless charging, notably, hasn’t been sped up and still tops out at 18W on Pixel 8 and 23W on Pixel 8 Pro solely on the second-generation Pixel Stand.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available for pre-order starting today. The Pro comes with a free Pixel Watch 2 during pre-orders, while Pixel 8 buyers get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. Trade-in offers can take up to $800 off of the cost of the device as well via Best Buy and other retailers.