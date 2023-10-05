Google will provide 7 years of repair parts for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, too

One of the biggest new features of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is the new update commitment – seven years of software support including Android OS upgrades. And, to further sweeten that commitment, Google also says that it will provide spare repair parts for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for seven years.

Google’s new update schedule for Pixel phones is quite literally unprecedented, as the highest promise prior to this came from Samsung. The company’s commitment came with four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches, which in itself was and still is quite good. But Google’s new commitment blows even Apple out of the water – iPhone X, for instance, was just killed off after six years of software support.

But, what’s all that software support worth if the hardware can’t keep up? Everyone still has plenty of questions on how Tensor G3 will hold up to seven years of use, but the physical hardware is also going to be tested to its limits in that time.

Google has confirmed to Android Authority that, through the full seven years of software support, the company will also provide spare repair parts for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google explains:

Parts will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment as we go to the seven years (sic) that we need to make our parts available so you can keep your hardware alive for that long.

The parts will presumably be available through Google’s partner, iFixit, which carries existing Pixel parts and also publishes in-depth guides to detail how to actually perform the repairs. Google also briefly touted that partnership during the Pixel 8 launch event.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available for pre-order starting today. The Pro comes with a free Pixel Watch 2 during pre-orders, while Pixel 8 buyers get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. Trade-in offers can take up to $800 off of the cost of the device as well via Best Buy and other retailers.

