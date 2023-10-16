Last-minute Pixel 8 Pro launch deals take $350 off, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $329, more

The clock is ticking to save $350 on Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone orders, as the launch discounts are set to close after today. The discounts are joined by Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which offers a more rugged take than the brand’s new releases with a $121 discount. Not to mention, the first discounts on Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Time is running out to save on Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are now shipping, and the launch day discounts are here. Both of the new smartphones are getting in on the savings, although a favorite is seeing the Google Pixel 8 Pro at $999 shipped, which includes a free Pixel Watch 2. You’d normally pay $1,349 for the bundle, with today’s pre-order pricing taking $350 off. It’s the first chance to save on the all-new release, too.

Meet the new Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone was just revealed this morning and is finally earning its full Pro naming scheme thanks to a series of higher-end upgrades from previous years. There’s now a 5x telephoto camera supplemented by a 48MP sensor – both of which come backed by refreshed auto-focus tech and optional manaul camera controls. The 6.7-inch Super Actua display can intelligently alter its refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz to improve performance, too, with a new Tensor G3 chip to drive the whole experience. The bundle also includes the all-new Pixel Watch 2, which our friends over at 9to5Google do a far better job of breaking down.

Samsung’s new wearables can’t compete with Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $329. This is now marking the best price ever, dropping down from its usual $450 going rate. It’s a total of $121 off, while also beating our previous mentions of $380 by an extra $51. Today’s discount arrives after seeing Samsung reveal its new Watch 6 series wearables earlier in the summer, which lack an entry with the same rugged form-factor as the Watch 5 Pro. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot.

We also put together a recent feature that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement to the Galaxy Watch 5.

Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights see first discounts

Govee just launched its new smart Christmas lights. Now, they’re already on sale. As the very first markdown, you can now score both lengths of the new festive smart lightstrips at 20% off when you clip the on-page coupons. The 33-foot lights start off at $48 now, down from $60. You’ll also be able to drop the 66-foot Govee Smart Christmas Lights down to $72 from its usual $90 price tag. In either case, these are new all-time lows and the first chances to save as a continuation of the fall Prime Day sale earlier in the week. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Govee’s new Smart Christmas Lights help you bring some winter vibes to your Alexa or Assistant smart home. The two different lightstrip lengths feature either 100 or 200 LED bulbs, which connect to your Wi-Fi in order to bring multicolored lighting to your Christmas tree. These will also work outdoors, so you can extend the holiday spirit to your porch or patio.

