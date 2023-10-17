Xiaomi smartphones will now run ‘HyperOS,’ but it’s still Android

Xiaomi is today announcing that it will ditch its Android skin of the past decade, MIUI, and instead begin shipping phones with “HyperOS.”

Announced on Weibo and Twitter/X today, Xiaomi is launching a “new operating system” that will power its smartphones and other devices going forward. “HyperOS,” Xiaomi says, will be “putting people at the center to create a full ecological operating system for people, cars, and families.”

Debuting with the Xiaomi 14 series, HyperOS is allegedly said to have “no resemblance” to MIUI, though Xiaomi itself isn’t making such strong claims on the UI, nor is the company actually showing what the experience will be like. However, whatever it looks like, HyperOS is confirmed to “gradually” replace MIUI on existing devices.

The “new operating system,” however, isn’t actually brand new. Rather, like Huawei’s HarmonyOS, it has its roots deeply in Android. Unlike Huawei, though, Xiaomi isn’t hiding that fact, saying that HyperOS is “based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system” and “[completely rewrites] the underlying architecture.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s new with HyperOS and how it might change Android enough to justify being called a “new operating system” (which it is not), but we’ll have to wait to find out. It’s also unclear what impact this will have on Xiaomi devices sold outside of China, but it’s certainly implied this is an international thing.

The Xiaomi 14 series should make its debut in China sometime later this year.

Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, #XiaomiHyperOS, is set to make its official debut on #Xiaomi14Series. pic.twitter.com/bNJqIyD8y0 — Lei Jun (@leijun) October 17, 2023

