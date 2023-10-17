 Skip to main content

Xiaomi smartphones will now run ‘HyperOS,’ but it’s still Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 17 2023 - 8:00 am PT
0 Comments
xiaomi 13 pro

Xiaomi is today announcing that it will ditch its Android skin of the past decade, MIUI, and instead begin shipping phones with “HyperOS.”

Announced on Weibo and Twitter/X today, Xiaomi is launching a “new operating system” that will power its smartphones and other devices going forward. “HyperOS,” Xiaomi says, will be “putting people at the center to create a full ecological operating system for people, cars, and families.”

Debuting with the Xiaomi 14 series, HyperOS is allegedly said to have “no resemblance” to MIUI, though Xiaomi itself isn’t making such strong claims on the UI, nor is the company actually showing what the experience will be like. However, whatever it looks like, HyperOS is confirmed to “gradually” replace MIUI on existing devices.

The “new operating system,” however, isn’t actually brand new. Rather, like Huawei’s HarmonyOS, it has its roots deeply in Android. Unlike Huawei, though, Xiaomi isn’t hiding that fact, saying that HyperOS is “based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system” and “[completely rewrites] the underlying architecture.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s new with HyperOS and how it might change Android enough to justify being called a “new operating system” (which it is not), but we’ll have to wait to find out. It’s also unclear what impact this will have on Xiaomi devices sold outside of China, but it’s certainly implied this is an international thing.

The Xiaomi 14 series should make its debut in China sometime later this year.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Xiaomi

Xiaomi

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.