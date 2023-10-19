 Skip to main content

Here’s how the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera has changed since the Pixel 6 [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 19 2023 - 10:30 am PT
1 Comment
google camera pixel 8 pro

Google’s Pixel phones have long been praised for their cameras, but the past three generations have all been using 50MP camera sensors. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, though, are using a slightly newer sensor, and a detailed comparison offers a look at how the camera has changed.

Google, for the better part of the Pixel’s life, used 12MP cameras. That finally changed in the Pixel 6 Pro, which moved up to a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, with pretty excellent results. That same sensor was used in Pixel 7 but has now been swapped out in the Pixel 8 series with what is thought to be the Samsung GNV sensor.

But does a new sensor and upgrades to the underlying Tensor chip actually result in improvements to the camera?

It’s been pretty clear that the answer is yes, and they’re visible side-by-side. Benjamin Aboagye on the YouTube channel “Lover of Tech “took the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 8 Pro through a very in-depth comparison that put the three generations through a variety of different scenarios, both with photo and mainly video, to see the difference.

There are some real improvements shown throughout, including beyond just the differences in quality. For instance, during one of the video tests, we can see how much smoother the transition between lenses is on the Pixel 8 Pro compared to how much of a visible jump there was on the Pixel 6 Pro when zooming in. Plus, when shooting at 4K60 on the Pixel 6 Pro, the 4x telephoto lens couldn’t be used without stopping the recording, as it was limited to 30fps.

The camera on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is clearly the best Google has offered to date, but it’s interesting to see the generational improvements the company is making each year.

More on Google Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.