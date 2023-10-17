 Skip to main content

You missed your shot: Google Store & Best Buy trade-in values toward Pixel 8 plummet

Oct 17 2023
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are more expensive, which means good trade-in values are more important than ever. But, after some underwhelming initial trade-in values, the Google Store and Best Buy have only further lowered how much you’ll get toward a shiny new Pixel 8.

Trade-in deals have become pretty much the standard across most smartphone brands, with heightened values for older hardware designed to help customers jump onto the latest and greatest. Often, this is pretty attractive. For example, last year, Google Pixel 6 customers could briefly upgrade to the Pixel 7 for a mere $20.

But, this time around, values weren’t so great. As of October 4, the Google Store was offering a maximum trade-in value of $420 for the Pixel 7 Pro for customers looking to move to the Pixel 8 Pro. Some values were better, such as $250+ for 2019’s Pixel 4 series. But, on the whole, it wasn’t all that impressive. Best Buy was a saving grace at the time, offering up to $130 more for last-gen Pixels in some cases.

Now, that’s ending, as both the Google Store and Best Buy have drastically lowered trade-in values towards the Pixel 8 series. The max payout for a 128GB Pixel 7 Pro, as one example, is now just $274. There’s also no longer a boost when trading toward a Pixel 8 Pro versus a Pixel 8, as has been the case since October 4.

You can see how things have changed in the breakdown below.

Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro (10/17)Pixel 8 (10/4)Pixel 8 Pro (10/4)Best Buy (10/17)Best Buy(10/4)
Pixel 7 Pro$274$385$420$300$550
Pixel 7$200$325$325$200$450
Pixel 6 Pro$150$385$400$155$355
Pixel 6$115$325$325$115$315
Pixel 6a$105$300$300$100$300
Pixel 5$80$300$300$65$265
Pixel 4a$48$200$200$45$245
Pixel 4$45$250$250$45$245
Pixel 4 XL$63$260$260$65$265
Pixel 3$30$200$200$25$25
Galaxy S23 Ultra$410$650$650$450$600
Galaxy S23$295$550$550$260$300
Galaxy 22 Ultra$245$500$520$255$455
Galaxy S22$150$400$400$155$370
Galaxy S21 Ultra$145$410$430$160$370
iPhone 14 Pro Max$470$750$750$650$650
iPhone 14 Pro$420$620$620$570$570
iPhone 13 Pro Max$452$650$650$580$920
iPhone 14$330$550$550$430$430
iPhone 13$286$500$500$370$670
Galaxy Z Fold 4$314$314$314$400$430
Galaxy Z Flip 4$180$180$180$170$190
OnePlus 10 Pro$74$74$74$125$240
All prices are base model, unlocked (or Verizon, if unlocked is not available)

Trade-in values tend to fluctuate a lot throughout the year, particularly as holiday sales come and go. For instance, Google raised values quite a bit last year around Black Friday, and we’re expecting similar behavior this time around.

