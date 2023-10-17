You missed your shot: Google Store & Best Buy trade-in values toward Pixel 8 plummet

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are more expensive, which means good trade-in values are more important than ever. But, after some underwhelming initial trade-in values, the Google Store and Best Buy have only further lowered how much you’ll get toward a shiny new Pixel 8.

Trade-in deals have become pretty much the standard across most smartphone brands, with heightened values for older hardware designed to help customers jump onto the latest and greatest. Often, this is pretty attractive. For example, last year, Google Pixel 6 customers could briefly upgrade to the Pixel 7 for a mere $20.

But, this time around, values weren’t so great. As of October 4, the Google Store was offering a maximum trade-in value of $420 for the Pixel 7 Pro for customers looking to move to the Pixel 8 Pro. Some values were better, such as $250+ for 2019’s Pixel 4 series. But, on the whole, it wasn’t all that impressive. Best Buy was a saving grace at the time, offering up to $130 more for last-gen Pixels in some cases.

Now, that’s ending, as both the Google Store and Best Buy have drastically lowered trade-in values towards the Pixel 8 series. The max payout for a 128GB Pixel 7 Pro, as one example, is now just $274. There’s also no longer a boost when trading toward a Pixel 8 Pro versus a Pixel 8, as has been the case since October 4.

You can see how things have changed in the breakdown below.

Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro (10/17) Pixel 8 (10/4) Pixel 8 Pro (10/4) Best Buy (10/17) Best Buy(10/4) Pixel 7 Pro $274 $385 $420 $300 $550 Pixel 7 $200 $325 $325 $200 $450 Pixel 6 Pro $150 $385 $400 $155 $355 Pixel 6 $115 $325 $325 $115 $315 Pixel 6a $105 $300 $300 $100 $300 Pixel 5 $80 $300 $300 $65 $265 Pixel 4a $48 $200 $200 $45 $245 Pixel 4 $45 $250 $250 $45 $245 Pixel 4 XL $63 $260 $260 $65 $265 Pixel 3 $30 $200 $200 $25 $25 Galaxy S23 Ultra $410 $650 $650 $450 $600 Galaxy S23 $295 $550 $550 $260 $300 Galaxy 22 Ultra $245 $500 $520 $255 $455 Galaxy S22 $150 $400 $400 $155 $370 Galaxy S21 Ultra $145 $410 $430 $160 $370 iPhone 14 Pro Max $470 $750 $750 $650 $650 iPhone 14 Pro $420 $620 $620 $570 $570 iPhone 13 Pro Max $452 $650 $650 $580 $920 iPhone 14 $330 $550 $550 $430 $430 iPhone 13 $286 $500 $500 $370 $670 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $314 $314 $314 $400 $430 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $180 $180 $180 $170 $190 OnePlus 10 Pro $74 $74 $74 $125 $240 All prices are base model, unlocked (or Verizon, if unlocked is not available)

Trade-in values tend to fluctuate a lot throughout the year, particularly as holiday sales come and go. For instance, Google raised values quite a bit last year around Black Friday, and we’re expecting similar behavior this time around.

