Google confirms Pixel 8 series has a new main camera sensor, likely Samsung ISOCELL GNV

The 50 MP main camera sensor on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro has been a bit of a mystery, but it seems we might finally have an answer.

Ahead of the Pixel 8 launch, early rumors claimed that Google would switch to the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor. But, as the launch approached, that seemed less and less likely. Most notable was a spec leak that lined up much more closely with the ISOCELL GN1 from Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 than it did the ISOCELL GN2.

During the Made by Google event earlier this week, Google directly said that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro use a “new main sensor” that has up to 21% better performance in low-light scenarios but still at the same 50 MP as the Samsung GN1 sensor that was used in Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. However, Google neglected to mention what that sensor actually was.

We did ask Google what sensor the Pixel 8 series is using earlier this week, but the company wouldn’t comment on specifics. Google lists Pixel 8’s main camera sensor with a 1/1.31-inch sensor, 1.2 μm pixel width, and f/1.68 aperture.

According to Ben Sin of XDA-Developers, though, the most likely answer to the question of what camera sensor the Pixel 8 series is using is the Samsung ISOCELL GNV, not the GN2.

The ISOCELL GNV is another 50 MP sensor, but one that Samsung doesn’t publicize. However, it has been used on multiple Android devices over the past couple of years. Most notably, it was found in the Vivo X80 Pro, which launched in mid-2022. Kimovil, a smartphone comparison website, also mentions this sensor for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but it’s unclear where that’s being sourced from.

Officially, we still don’t know for a fact what sensor the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are using. That said, with Google having explicitly confirmed that there is a new sensor being used and the specs not pointing to GN2, Samsung ISOCELL GNV seems like the most likely explanation. We’ll likely find out more in the inevitable teardowns.

