Google Keep working on AI-powered ‘Magic Lists’

The latest example of generative AI inside Google apps is a “Magic Lists” feature for Keep that’s meant to be a “creative note-taking aid.”

This feature looks to let you enter a prompt, which has to be longer than three words, like “A packing list for a camping trip with kids.” Google Keep should then return relevant bullet points.

The functionality sounds similar to the “List It” experiment in the first season of AI Test Kitchen. Introduced in 2022, you could “name a goal or topic and see how much LaMDA can break it down into multiple lists of subtasks.”

This is a creative note-taking aid, and is not intended to be factual.

Google’s disclaimer says the generated list items shouldn’t be considered “factual.” Presumably, it’s trying to avoid people relying on the output for more critical tasks.

<string name=”magic_list_blanket_error_body”>”We are still learning, and can’t help with that.”</string>

Like with Help me write in Gmail, you can review the suggested list before adding it to your note.

<string name=”magic_lists_insert”>Insert</string>

Strings for Magic Lists are appearing in version 5.23.422.03.90 of Google Keep for Android. It will presumably be accessible from inside a note and is not yet rolled out.

Overall, this seems to be a straightforward addition. Zooming out, it will be interesting to see where Google’s work on NotebookLM, previously known as Tailwind, ends up. To me, it makes more sense in Google Docs. I imagine a tool/template you access from the Smart Chips @-menu when you want to study. That seems more likely than a Google Keep integration as the generative AI tool seems much more full-featured and too heavy for Keep, which should remain a quick note-taking app.

