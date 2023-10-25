Gmail on the web getting full emoji picker with skin tones

One of the buttons in the toolbar of Gmail’s compose window opens an emoji picker that Google is now modernizing with a “more complete emoji selection.”

The picker today has just five categories with the updated version going to nine, including a “Recently used” tab. Like the emoji selector in other Google products, you get one long list of characters to scroll through.

Besides getting all emoji, you can now “set emoji skin tone and gender preferences,” like on Android. Gboard recently made it so that selecting a gender or skin tone will apply that preference to all characters.

To access the options, “select the arrow in the bottom right corner of an emoji,” with these “individual selections will be saved until updated by you.”

Old vs. new

This new Gmail emoji picker is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.”

