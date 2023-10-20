Gmail on tablets and foldables now opens links in split-screen view

Work to optimize Google’s first-party apps for tablets and tablets continues today, with Gmail now opening links and other attachments in a split-screen mode.
When you click a link in an email, it will now open in a side-by-side (Chrome Custom Tab) window instead of taking over the entire screen. The dual-column Gmail view shrinks to take up the left half of the screen, with the inbox sidebar giving way to just the message body. Google Docs and YouTube links will also open in their respective apps at the right.
If you shrink the web page a little bit, Gmail will go back to its tablet UI for three columns of information. Gmail’s split-screen behavior is widely rolled out today on large-screen devices like the Pixel Fold and Tablet we checked today.
This follows multi-instance support in Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, with the Workspace team doing a particularly good job of optimizing apps.
Meanwhile, Google this week highlighted third-party optimizations like Zoom, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Dropbox, Evernote, and Todoist.
