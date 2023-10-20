Gmail on the web adds icons to make navigating menus easier

A small tweak to Gmail on the web adds more icons to menus that aid in navigation by making things more visual.

Previously, opening the ever so important three-dot overflow in the body of an email would show a menu with just icons for Reply and Forward.

All the actions now have accompanying icons that help you quickly find things: Filter messages like this, Print, Delete this message, Block, Report spam, Report phishing, Show original, Translate message, Download message, Mark as unread.

The choices are quite straightforward, while the one for phishing is somewhat amusing. If you don’t see these icons, refresh the Gmail web app. This would be a nice addition on Android and iOS.

Meanwhile the overflow in the toolbar of high-level actions (archive, delete, snooze, add to tasks, etc.) – which is confusing given their close proximity, especially on mobile – also has icons now.

This addition follows a similar push in Google Docs last year to add icons, as well as reorganize menus to be shorter.

