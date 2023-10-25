 Skip to main content

YouTube TV expands 5.1 surround sound to ESPN and more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 25 2023 - 10:32 am PT
7 Comments
youtube tv

YouTube TV is currently rolling out 5.1 surround sound support to the Disney-owned ESPN networks.

Surround sound on YouTube TV was, for a long time, pretty hard to come by, but it’s expanded greatly in recent years. In 2022, the feature rolled out to Android/Google TV, as well as Apple TV and other platforms. However, the feature was still only available on select channels.

Starting this week, YouTube TV is rolling out support for 5.1 surround sound on ESPN. A YouTube TV engineer confirmed that 5.1 is enabled on “all YouTube TV 5.1 supported devices.” On a support page, YouTube explains that its TV apps support 5.1 on “Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and most Fire TV devices,” as well as smart TVs with model year 2021 or newer. Surround sound is also supported on modern Xbox consoles and the PlayStation 5.

Also noteworthy is that this expansion appears to be for more than just ESPN. Other Disney-owned networks, such as ABC, also appear to be adding support for 5.1, though YouTube hasn’t specifically confirmed those.

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.