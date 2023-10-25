YouTube TV expands 5.1 surround sound to ESPN and more

YouTube TV is currently rolling out 5.1 surround sound support to the Disney-owned ESPN networks.

Surround sound on YouTube TV was, for a long time, pretty hard to come by, but it’s expanded greatly in recent years. In 2022, the feature rolled out to Android/Google TV, as well as Apple TV and other platforms. However, the feature was still only available on select channels.

Starting this week, YouTube TV is rolling out support for 5.1 surround sound on ESPN. A YouTube TV engineer confirmed that 5.1 is enabled on “all YouTube TV 5.1 supported devices.” On a support page, YouTube explains that its TV apps support 5.1 on “Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and most Fire TV devices,” as well as smart TVs with model year 2021 or newer. Surround sound is also supported on modern Xbox consoles and the PlayStation 5.

Also noteworthy is that this expansion appears to be for more than just ESPN. Other Disney-owned networks, such as ABC, also appear to be adding support for 5.1, though YouTube hasn’t specifically confirmed those.

