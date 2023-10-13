YouTube TV set on improving Sunday Ticket for its 1.3 million members, won’t pursue NBA deals

YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket acquisition over the offseason has proven to be an incredible success, garnering more subscribers than the previous Sunday Ticket provider had. As it turns out, that’s the main reason YouTube TV won’t pursue NBA rights in the near future, focusing more on improving the existing offerings.

Sunday Ticket is the answer to most American football fans’ prayers. It takes every game you couldn’t watch with a basic cable package and delivers them in one big in-market guide, allowing you to see your team play no matter where they travel. Gone are the out-of-market limitations that come with a flawed broadcast system that continues to exist for many fans.

According to a new report by research firm Antenna, YouTube TV Sunday Ticket has brought in over 1.3 million subscribers since it debuted this year (via Bloomberg). This report also suggests that DirecTV only reached 1.2 million while it was the elected provider of the special package.

This comes as YouTube TV ran several signup specials to attract new and existing YouTube TV members. For a short window, YouTube TV members were able to add Sunday Ticket to their coverage for a discounted $350 – $100 less than normal. At one point, it was even available for $250 for the entire year, which sweetens the deal quite significantly. It’s unknown how many of the 1.3 million took these offers, though it can be assumed that it definitely boosted signups in the short term.

With YouTube TV’s initial success, it looks as though the streaming service is going to keep focus on the growing feature rather than start adding new packages like those that the NBA offers (via Deadline). Neal Mohan – YouTube CEO – noted that the service is “taking it one step at a time” and that the goal is to make YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket “flawless and seamless.”

When asked about its plans to bring any NBA packages to the platform, Mohan stated that YouTube TV’s focus stays with the NFL for the time being. This puts any hopes for any NBA-centric programming beyond what’s currently available on hold.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV has proven to be a fantastic package for catching every NFL game available, and the number of users who have signed up backs that. The service is also already starting to add new features to round out the experience for members. Of course, that initial number doesn’t hold a light to the potential number.

At $450 a year or $250 on a really good day, Sunday Ticket is still pricey. Hopefully, we’ll see the special broadcasting refined in a way that brings more value to its fans. As for NBA diehards, you might have to wait just a little longer.