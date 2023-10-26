Google Photos could clean up your library a bit with ‘Photo stacks’ that group similar shots

For any normal Google Photos user, the homescreen can get cluttered with similar photos. A new “Photo Stack” feature might mediate that in a future update, housing similar photos in their own virtual piles.

This possibly upcoming Photo Stack feature was discovered in Google Photo’s app coding, with little room for interpretation. Strings in the latest version of Google Photos were spotted by AssembleDebug on X/Twitter. According to the strings, photo stacks will work automatically, grouping like photos together in a pile on the gallery page.

In theory, this could clean up your photo library considerably.

In its current form, Google Photos houses individual photos on the gallery page side-by-side. Users can change the size of these photos with a simple zoom gesture, but there’s no way to consolidate images into smaller groupings beyond same-date photos. The images you take will show up next to others, no matter how similar they look. Google Photos does change the size of individual images to break photos up visually. However, the possibility of the Photos tab being riddled with the same image over and over is high.

The new photo stack feature would live among other smart features in Google Photos that work automatically, like generated animations and collages that work in the background. Photo stacks would presumably be a little different, as it’s an organization feature more than a feature for presentation.

As for what this will look like, we really don’t know yet, but we could imagine that stacks could take on a larger footprint like featured images.

According to the code found, the feature will be optional, with a toggle to turn it off or on. The top photo in the stack will likewise be interchangeable, which will help personalize the main gallery a bit. The code was found in version 6.59, which has started to slowly roll out, but the feature isn’t actively available even in that newer version, and couldn’t even be manually enabled.

"Change top pick or edit stack"



"Manage photo stacks anytime"



There will be a setting in the preference screen of Google Photos for this feature making it easier to turn it on/off.



Found in the Google Photos Version 59. Not sure when it will be rolled out. No luck with flag — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) October 26, 2023