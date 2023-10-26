Google Wallet will better support open-loop transit systems

Recognizing the increase in open-loop payment systems that let you pay for transit with any card, Google Wallet is getting updated to better support this approach.

While tapping to pay with your favorite credit or debit card is a convenient way to pay for transit, it’s hard to know exactly how much you’ve spent each day or week.

A dedicated page will group together your “Recent activity” and ride history. It will show “how much you’ve saved from time-based fare caps” in total and on a per-ride basis, while noting your connected payment method. There will also be support for network-specific offerings.

Google Wallet can also surface updates from the transit agency about changes and delays in this UI. This is launching first for Brighton and Hove Buses in the UK and will come to “more cities next year.”

Meanwhile, those in the Seattle and the Puget Sound Region will “soon” be able to add ORCA transit cards to Google Wallet on their phone and Wear OS watch – following Clipper cards (BART) in San Francisco and Washington, DC’s SmarTrip. They will get real-time card balance, transaction history, and the ability to reload their balance.

