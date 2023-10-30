 Skip to main content

Facebook and Instagram will go ad-free with upcoming subscription

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 30 2023 - 6:17 am PT
Meta has today announced a new subscription for Facebook and Instagram that will allow both platforms to go ad-free for a shared cost, but the subscription is only launching in Europe for now.

Starting next month, Facebook and Instagram users in countries in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland will be able to pay a flat monthly free to remove advertising from the two Meta-owned platforms. Meta explains in a post that the subscription is being made available to “comply with evolving European regulations.”

To comply with evolving European regulations, we are introducing a new subscription option in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. In November, we will be offering people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads, or subscribe to stop seeing ads. While people are subscribed, their information will not be used for ads. 

Meta says that it “believes in an ad-supported internet,” but adds that the “option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice.”

The price lands at €9.99/month if a user subscribes via the web, or €12.99/month if subscribed via Android or iOS. Starting in March, any additional accounts linked in the Accounts Center will require an additional €6/month to go ad-free.

There’s no word yet on whether or not an ad-free Facebook and/or Instagram subscription could come to other markets, such as the US, at any point.

