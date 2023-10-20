 Skip to main content

Did you buy a Pixel 8 or Pixel Watch 2? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 20 2023 - 5:45 am PT
33 Comments
google pixel 8 pro and pixel watch 2

Google’s latest batch of Pixel devices has arrived, and Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are some of the most promising launches Google has ever had. So have you purchased any of them yet?

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, in our initial reviews, left a great first impression. Solid performance and thermal improvements in Tensor G3, a great evolution to the design, and a lot more AI features really built on the Pixel experience in some excellent ways and kept Google’s efforts competitive, too, despite $100 price increases. The seven-year update commitment is also super promising when it comes to future resale value, especially in light of the truly awful trade-in deals.

Meanwhile, Pixel Watch 2 solved a lot of the problems the first generation faced, such as battery life and some missing fitness features. It’s still not perfect and really won’t change the minds of folks who avoided buying the first generation due to size or the display bezel, but it’s a significantly better product for the same price.

So, now that reviews are out, have you or do you plan to pick up a Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Pixel Watch 2?

