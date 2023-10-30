Kingdom Hearts ‘Missing Link’ will use your real-life location on Android and iOS

The Kingdom Hearts series is adding a new entry on mobile devices with “Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link” coming to Android and iOS “soon.”

Coming next year, Kindgom Hearts Missing Link is the second mobile game out of the hit Square Enix series after Kingdom Hearts Union Cross/Dark Road which launched in 2016. The new game is a GPS based Action RPG with a new story that builds on the Kingdom Hearts storyline.

While the new game isn’t an AR title, it does use a player’s real-life location to figure out their location in the game’s map. It’s unclear exactly how this will work, as the trailer also says that players can “travel the world without stepping outside.”

The location information is used to display the player’s current position and map in-game. Please note that the player will only be able to play the game by allowing access to location information when using the app.

Not much about the game’s story is known just yet, but Square Enix is currently accepting testers as part of a closed beta program. The program will start in November for iOS, and in January 2024 for players on Android.

Square Enix explains:

The Closed Beta Test will be split into two separate testing periods based on OS. The closed beta testing for iOS begins on 29th November, 2023 at 7:00 AM (UTC) and ends on 8th December, 2023. The closed beta testing for Android is currently planned for January 2024. Further details regarding schedule and notification of testers will be announced on the KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link official X (Twitter). Please note that applications are limited to one per person, any applicants found to be registering more than once will be deemed ineligible. Selected testers will be sent an application for the OS they are using, please note that you will not be able to participate in this test if you have selected an OS you do not use when you apply.