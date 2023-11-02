Deals: Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $350, Galaxy Book3 Pro $300 off, FREE Amazon credit, more

Today’s collection of deals is headlined by the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with price drops starting from $350 shipped. From there, we move over to Samsung’s 2023 model 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop that has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low with $300 in savings. And with Black Friday on the horizon, the up to $75 in free credit Amazon is offering on discounted Galaxy Tab S9/+ Android tablets is certainly worth consideration. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new steel Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $350

Best Buy is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $349.99 shipped in the 43mm size and down at $379.99 shipped for the 47mm models. These brand new releases regularly fetch $400 and $430 respectively, delivering a solid $50 in savings. Today’s deals undercut our previous mention by $20 and land back at Amazon all-time low pricing for the first time. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a stainless steel build that comes in with a far more traditional timepiece vibe while still bringing much of the intelligent amenities of a modern smartwatch.

Samsung’s 16-inch 2023 Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop hits new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop for $1,149.99 shipped. Regularly $1,450 and sometimes as much as $1,475 at Amazon, this is $300 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the fall Prime Day price we tracked on the 16-inch pro model by $30 as well. While you will find the basic model in the 15.6-inch configuration back down at the $950 Amazon low, the pro variants up the battery life, deliver a more premium 16:10 AMOLED WQXGA+ display, and a higher-resolution 1080p webcam. Centered around the 120Hz 16:10 AMOLED display, this model carries the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor as well as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The 1080p HD webcam is also joined by Samsung’s “longest-lasting battery” with the ability to “get a 40% charge in just 30 minutes.”

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ with up to $75 Amazon credits

Today we are tracking some notable offers on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Android tablet by way of a new Amazon promotion right here and here that will have you pocketing some free credit ahead of Black Friday. First up, we have the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB model starting at $757.26 shipped with a $50 Amazon credit after you clip the redeem coupon button on the listing page (or use code XZDYRZCVBE9T at checkout). Regularly $800, this is an effective $93 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently fetching $800 at Best Buy with a $50 gift card thrown in, for comparison’s sake. The 128GB model above is also joined by the 256GB variant that comes with a $50 credit – clip the on-page coupon. Head below for more deals and details.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ with the 12.4-inch display and largely the same internals is also seeing some notable deals today at Amazon, with $75 credit at the ready on both the 256GB and 512GB configurations. Clip the redeem coupon button on the listing page (or use code 6CMHONISPRAV at checkout). Pricing drops from the regular $1,000 and $1,099 down to $871.80 and $1,024 shipped respectively.

