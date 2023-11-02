‘Google Pixel Experience Space’ in Taiwan lets users try out Pixel 8, Watch 2

To show off its new Pixel products, Google has launched a new pop-up “Pixel Experience Space” in Taiwan.

Over the past couple of weeks in Taiwan, the “Google Pixel Experience Space” has given local residents a chance to try out the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 in a special experience that focuses in on the AI features of Google’s products.

Google explained in a blog post (translated):

Everyone is welcome to come to the site to try out the new AI functions of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and experience up close the innovative functions brought by the integration of software, hardware and AI technology on Pixel devices.

The post further notes that there are demos for Best Take, Audio Eraser, Magic Editor, and more, with some pictures showing off the space.

Google first launched this space in Taichung Midfield on October 20 but has since closed up shop at that venue. Next up, the space will move to Taipei, where residents can find it in the “Grassland in front of the trees in Huashan Cultural and Creative Park.” The space will be open from November 4 through November 18, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

