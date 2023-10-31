 Skip to main content

Google Pixel Car Crash Detection expands to a few new countries, but not on all devices

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 31 2023 - 10:01 am PT
google pixel car crash detection

Google has, over the past several years, built out a pretty compelling list of safety features on Google Pixel devices, even if they often go unnoticed until other brands copy them. One of the best is Car Crash Detection, which Google is now expanding to Pixel phones in a few more countries.

Car Crash Detection on Pixel phones uses the sensors on your device to detect when you might have been in a car accident. When the alert goes off, it can automatically contact emergency services on your behalf if you are incapacitated. Quite literally, the feature has been a lifesaver for some users, as evidenced by first-hand stories (including by many 9to5Google readers).

But, like any Google feature, Car Crash Detection isn’t available to everyone. The feature is limited by language and region, but Google is now expanding on the latter.

As noted by Mishaal Rahman, Google recently, and quietly, updated a support page about Car Crash Detection to include support for the Pixel feature in five new countries, bringing the total up to 20. This includes India, where a few users were able to confirm that the functionality is live now.

The new countries include:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • India
  • Portugal
  • Switzerland

Notably, though, language support is still lacking a bit (and has not expanded). For example, while India now supported, the country’s most popular language, Hindi, is not supported.

But, also notable is that Google has updated this support page to remove support from select devices. Originally, the page read that Car Crash Detection was available on “Pixel 3 and later.” Now, the page says that the feature is only available on “Pixel 4a and later” and “includes Fold.” The feature likely hasn’t been stripped away from older Pixels (we’re still seeing it on a Pixel 4 XL), but this added regional support probably won’t be coming.

