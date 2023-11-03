 Skip to main content

YouTube crackdown leads to ‘hundreds of thousands’ of ad blocker uninstalls

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 3 2023 - 8:20 am PT
youtube

After a few months of testing, YouTube has opened the floodgates to its blocking of ad blockers, and that’s led to a wave of uninstalls, but not of YouTube.

YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers started earlier this year in a limited capacity, and slowly ramped up to affect more and more users. As of this week, the practice was in full swing, affecting virtually anyone using an ad blocker around the globe. YouTube says that using an ad blocker violates the platform’s policies.

As Wired reports, this rollout has led to “hundreds of thousands” of uninstalls not of YouTube, but of ad blockers. The figures apparently come from various ad-blocking companies, where October saw a “record number” of people uninstalling their ad blocker.

Meanwhile, it also led to a record number of new installs, as many users looked to switch from one blocker to another in an effort to keep blocking ads.

One ad-blocking company, Ghostery, shared that 90% of users who completed a survey when uninstalling their ad blocker cited YouTube’s changes as the reason. AdGuard told Wired that daily uninstalls were up for the entirety of October, spiking at 52,000 in a single day on October 18 as YouTube’s notices started rolling out more widely.

It was added that use of the Ghostery blocker is up 30% on Microsoft Edge, as some users have noticed that switching browsers at least temporarily lifts the blocking of their ad blocker. AdGuard, meanwhile, saw its paid subscription rise as some users reportedly saw success with containing to block ads using the tool.

