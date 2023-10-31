 Skip to main content

YouTube is now fully blocking ad blockers around the world

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 31 2023 - 1:09 pm PT
youtube

Since May, YouTube has ramped up its block of ad blockers, and the company has now fully launched this policy worldwide.

In a statement today (first shared with The Verge), YouTube said it has “launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience.”

The use of ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service. We’ve launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube.

YouTube spokesperson

This takes the form of a prominent “Ad blockers violate YouTube’s Term of Service” message in the video player that ultimately does not let you proceed unless you “Allow YouTube Ads” (by disabling your ad blocker for youtube.com with a link to full instructions for AdBlock, Adblock Plus, and uBlock Origin).

The alternative is subscribing to YouTube Premium, which is currently $13.99 per month (or $139.99 annually) in the US after a recent price increase in July. A family plan for up to five members is $22.99 per month, while student pricing is $7.99 per month.

Users are prompted several times to allow ads before YouTube proceeds with the block, with the company noting how this is a common practice for other publications. Of course, the video site is likely the biggest site to do this.

