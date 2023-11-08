 Skip to main content

You’ll now pay more for a Workspace email through Google Domains

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 8 2023 - 11:35 am PT
1 Comment
google domains

Google Domains has technically shut down after the reigns were handed over to Squarespace, but existing customers can still manage their domains and such through domains.google.com. For those same customers, though, the price of adding Workspace email to Google Domains has gone up.

Setting up a Google Workspace starter account which opens up a custom email, extra storage, and a few other perks generally costs $6 per month. That’s how much you’ll pay directly from Google Workspace, and it’s how much customers of Google Domains paid prior to the Squarespace transition.

At this point, however, those who still have their domains on Google Domains no longer have that flat payment.

Turning on Google Workspace through Google Domains is still just as simple as ever, with users able to add the package via domain settings or via the email section. However, on checkout, they’re now presented with a cost of $7.20 per month instead of $6. That’s because the price is now reflective of Google Workspace integration with Squarespace, which costs the same amount.

This isn’t a retroactive change, with existing Workspace setup through Domains still costing $6/month, but any new signups, even if the domain was purchased previously, will see the new pricing.

Of course, the good news here is that you can still subscribe to Workspace the old-fashioned way, by subscribing directly and linking your domain as you would. This change in billing is just yet another reminder that Google Domains is now in the hands of Squarespace, and a shell of its former self.

More on Google Workspace:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Workspace

Google Workspace
Google Domains

Google Domains
Squarespace

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.