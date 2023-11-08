You’ll now pay more for a Workspace email through Google Domains

Google Domains has technically shut down after the reigns were handed over to Squarespace, but existing customers can still manage their domains and such through domains.google.com. For those same customers, though, the price of adding Workspace email to Google Domains has gone up.

Setting up a Google Workspace starter account which opens up a custom email, extra storage, and a few other perks generally costs $6 per month. That’s how much you’ll pay directly from Google Workspace, and it’s how much customers of Google Domains paid prior to the Squarespace transition.

At this point, however, those who still have their domains on Google Domains no longer have that flat payment.

Turning on Google Workspace through Google Domains is still just as simple as ever, with users able to add the package via domain settings or via the email section. However, on checkout, they’re now presented with a cost of $7.20 per month instead of $6. That’s because the price is now reflective of Google Workspace integration with Squarespace, which costs the same amount.

This isn’t a retroactive change, with existing Workspace setup through Domains still costing $6/month, but any new signups, even if the domain was purchased previously, will see the new pricing.

Of course, the good news here is that you can still subscribe to Workspace the old-fashioned way, by subscribing directly and linking your domain as you would. This change in billing is just yet another reminder that Google Domains is now in the hands of Squarespace, and a shell of its former self.

More on Google Workspace: