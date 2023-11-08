Spotify now has ‘free’ audiobooks for Premium subscribers in the US

Spotify Premium subscribers are getting a new perk as audiobooks are now available in the US at no additional charge.

Audiobooks have been available on Spotify for a while as a per-book purchase that gets added to your library, but the platform announced a big expansion earlier this year that would bring “free” audiobooks to paid subscribers starting in select regions.

Now, Spotify Audiobooks are available to Premium subscribers in the US.

Over 200,000 audiobooks are available as a part of Spotify Premium, with 15 hours of free listening each month to subscribers (but only plan managers of Family and Duo accounts). Audiobooks are listed as “Included in Premium” as pictured below.

Fifteen hours is estimated to last through at least two full books each month. After the 15 hours are up, Spotify will allow users to either buy the book itself or an additional 10 hours (the price hasn’t been mentioned yet).

To start, we’re offering each Premium individual, as well as plan managers for Family and Duo accounts, 15 hours of listening per month. There’s no need for you to do anything: Starting today, you’ll simply start seeing audiobooks marked as “Included in Premium” that you can hit play on right away. Fifteen hours should get you around two average audiobooks per month, but if you do hit the limit, you can purchase a 10-hour top-up or buy the book you’re listening to outright.

