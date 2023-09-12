Spotify ‘Daylist’ tries to match your music to the time of day

Rolling out today, Spotify is launching a new “Daylist,” which has the goal of finding music to match your mood depending on the time of day.

Customized playlists have become a core part of many music streaming services, and Spotify has some great ones, such as Release Radar, Daily Mixes, Time Capsule, and countless others. Joining that now is “Daylist,” a special type of playlist that will change throughout the day to create playlists for your specific tastes, all attempting to match certain moods to certain times of the day.

Throughout the day and the week, your “Daylist” will change with a new theme, mood, and title based on your past listening habits. Examples Spotify shared include “bedroom pop banger early morning,” “Bollywood bop afternoon,” and “90s rave rainforest late night.”

Spotify explains:

This new, one-of-a-kind playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week. It updates frequently between sunup and sundown with a series of highly specific playlists made for every version of you. It’s hyper-personalized, dynamic, and playful as it reflects what you want to be listening to right now. You’ll get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of your daylist.

As a nice touch, Spotify will also let you share the custom playlists with customized artwork for social media (clearly optimized for stories).

“Daylist” is available starting today in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. You can access it through the Spotify app, or directly at spotify.com/daylist.

