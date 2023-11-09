Fitbit has removed its products from nearly 30 countries to ‘align’ with Pixel

In a move that went a bit under the radar, Fitbit under Google has stopped selling its products in nearly 20 countries around the globe.

Over the past couple of months, Fitbit has ended sales of its fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other products in portions of Asia and Europe, and most recently South Africa. On a support page highlighted by Android Authority, Google lists out the affected regions.

In Europe, those include:

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Google shut down the renewal of Fitbit Premium in these countries on October 24, 2023 though, as a 9to5Google reader has pointed out, the Fitbit Charge 6 is currently being sold in Portugal via the Google Store.

Prior to that, in August, Google had pulled Fitbit Premium and products from a few regions in Asia including:

Hong Kong

Korea

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

9to5Google further noticed that Google has also removed Fitbit products from Mexico and all Latin American countries as mentioned on another support page. There’s no date attached to these removals, though. Fitbit products were previously sold in the following Latin American countries:

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Guatemala

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

This all adds up to 29 countries that Fitbit has halted sales in, and leaves only 23 countries that Fitbit is selling products in.

Why the removal? Speaking to South African publication Tech Central, Google confirmed that the change was made to better “align our hardware portfolio to map closer to Pixel’s regional availability.” The change also applies to Nest products in South Africa.

Update: Google expanded on this in a statement to Android Authority.

We communicated that we will stop selling Fitbit products in select countries in order to align our hardware portfolio to map closer to Pixel’s regional availability. We remain committed to our customers and have not made any changes that impact the existing Fitbit devices they already own. Existing Fitbit customers will continue to have access to the same customer support, warranties will still be honored, and products will continue to receive software and security updates.

Google has long been criticized for the limited availability of its Pixel lineup on the global market, as Pixel phones, watches, and many other Google products are generally only sold in a limited number of countries. With Fitbit cutting its active markets by more than half, it seems like a drastic move.

Google notes that, while products are no longer for sale in these regions, Fitbit customers will still receive support and updates, and extended a free month of Fitbit Premium to any subscribers set to lose their plans.

We are no longer selling Fitbit products in select countries—but don’t worry! We will continue to support you and the devices you currently own with software releases, security updates, warranty fulfillment, and access to customer service.

