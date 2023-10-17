 Skip to main content

Fitbit details app updates to address redesign criticism, dark mode coming

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 17 2023 - 10:53 am PT
4 Comments

The Fitbit app redesign is widely rolled out at this point, and some people do not like the updates. Google is aware of the feedback and has shared a list of upcoming changes in response.

For starters, the Fitbit app will soon show tracker and smartwatch battery percentage in the Today tab. It will appear in the top-left corner, with users today having to open the Devices page. 

Also coming back is the Steps streak feature that appeared in between the app bar and feed. This was iOS-only, but it’s now coming to Android. Fitbit credits the “outpour of love” as being responsible for its return. Similarly, the Fitbit app is adding celebrations when your daily step goal is completed. 

Bigger changes include “reducing spacing and optimizing the layout” of the Today tab. The redesign introduced too much white space for some, especially in the stat cards. It’s not a very glanceable UI in the grand scheme.

The Fitbit redesign is also getting “other updates based on your feedback.” The big tease today was a dark mode, with the app continuing to not be very friendly at night or when waking up in the morning.

Fitbit is also using this blog post to remind people that you can customize what four stats appear at the top of the Today feed in rings and that you’re not stuck with the presents. Tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner and scroll to “Custom preset.”

Meanwhile, since the redesign launched, Fitbit has introduced a new Material You widget and live wallpaper on Android.

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com