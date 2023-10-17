Fitbit details app updates to address redesign criticism, dark mode coming

The Fitbit app redesign is widely rolled out at this point, and some people do not like the updates. Google is aware of the feedback and has shared a list of upcoming changes in response.

For starters, the Fitbit app will soon show tracker and smartwatch battery percentage in the Today tab. It will appear in the top-left corner, with users today having to open the Devices page.

Also coming back is the Steps streak feature that appeared in between the app bar and feed. This was iOS-only, but it’s now coming to Android. Fitbit credits the “outpour of love” as being responsible for its return. Similarly, the Fitbit app is adding celebrations when your daily step goal is completed.

Bigger changes include “reducing spacing and optimizing the layout” of the Today tab. The redesign introduced too much white space for some, especially in the stat cards. It’s not a very glanceable UI in the grand scheme.

The Fitbit redesign is also getting “other updates based on your feedback.” The big tease today was a dark mode, with the app continuing to not be very friendly at night or when waking up in the morning.

Fitbit is also using this blog post to remind people that you can customize what four stats appear at the top of the Today feed in rings and that you’re not stuck with the presents. Tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner and scroll to “Custom preset.”

Meanwhile, since the redesign launched, Fitbit has introduced a new Material You widget and live wallpaper on Android.

