Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker hits $80, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones $50 off, more

The best price of the year makes the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker even more affordable at $80. It comes joined by the first discount on the 9to5-favorite Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones at $50 off. Not to mention new all-time lows on DJI Avata FPV drone bundles starting from $889. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is now just $80

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker for $80. It normally sells for $130, and is now resting at its second-best price ever. This is $50 off, and is the best price cut we’ve seen since all the way back in December of last year when it fell $2 lower. Otherwise, you’re looking at a new 2023 low and a great chance to beat the rush this holiday season. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

The Fitbit Luxe provides a more affordable alternative to other, higher-end fitness tracking experiences out there. So while it might not be any of Fitbit’s newer flagship releases, it’ll still let you keep tabs on your workouts and everyday health with a premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are a 9to5 favorite

Earlier this fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now they’re even easier to recommend with a discount down to $349.40 shipped on Amazon. Available in all four styles, today’s discount is marking the first chances to save on the new releases. Each model is a drop from the usual $399 price tag, saving you $50 in the process of also marking a new all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear.

DJI Avata FPV drone bundles from $889

Amazon and Walmart are now discounting a pair of bundles on the new DJI Avata FPV Drone. Both of these offers are limited to Walmart+ subscribers, and then will officially open up to everyone at 3 p.m. EST. Right now, the Explorer Combo drops down to $889 shipped at Amazon from its usual $1,278 price tag. That’s $389 off and marking a new all-time low as one of the first discounts so far. Our previous mention had this kit at $1,198, and now today’s offer also beats the competing Walmart offer by an extra $130 too. Today’s savings also continue over to the Pro-View Combo at $1,139. It’s down from $1,428 and marking a new all-time low at $289.

These packages include everything you need to dive into first person flights including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the FPV Remote Control 2 and DJI Motion Control for two different types of flight control, both of which pair with the just-refreshed Goggles 2. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

